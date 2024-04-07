Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Lifted by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after buying an additional 103,829 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $723,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $342.78. The company had a trading volume of 854,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,174. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $242.98 and a 1-year high of $348.88. The firm has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.90.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

