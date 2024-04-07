Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

VUG stock opened at $342.78 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $242.98 and a twelve month high of $348.88. The stock has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.90.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.