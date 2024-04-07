Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,087.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2944 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.