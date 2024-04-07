Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,183,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,932,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5,985.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,993,000 after buying an additional 548,206 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.48. The stock had a trading volume of 239,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $156.27.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

