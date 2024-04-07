Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.32 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.