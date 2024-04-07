Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brickley Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 116,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 33,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,463,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.63. 499,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,946. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.89.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

