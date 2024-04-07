Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys Shares of 1,042,215 Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,042,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,456,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.61% of Gildan Activewear as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

GIL stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,745. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.98 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.03.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.35 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

