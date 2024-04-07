Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $17.26 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,063 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $17,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APO. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at $39,989,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 3.2 %

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.67. 1,516,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,685. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.08. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $116.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

