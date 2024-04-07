Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Invests $20.72 Million in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 665,025 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,717,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 7,437.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $145,992,000 after buying an additional 3,629,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 385.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,746,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 59.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $59,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $178,580,000 after purchasing an additional 902,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5,122.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 896,400 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

Foot Locker Stock Down 1.0 %

Foot Locker stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.09. 2,949,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,646. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

