Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 2,973 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AbbVie by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 599,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,968,000 after acquiring an additional 50,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.43.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,023,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,386,279. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.21. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The company has a market capitalization of $301.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.27, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.11%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at $92,020,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at $92,020,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

