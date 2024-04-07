Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 345,935 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 345,935 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE RSG traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,404. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.96. The stock has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.81 and a 52 week high of $192.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RSG. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.17.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

