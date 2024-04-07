Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 475 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Nexstar Media Group worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.83.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $5,038,724.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,788 shares in the company, valued at $101,032,784.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $244,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,525 shares in the company, valued at $751,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $5,038,724.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,032,784.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,508 shares of company stock worth $7,487,950. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NXST traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $167.46. The company had a trading volume of 196,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,852. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.79. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $187.32.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.20%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

