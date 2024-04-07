Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Holdings Cut by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up 4.2% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of Verisk Analytics worth $34,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total value of $375,619.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,208 shares in the company, valued at $12,514,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,278 shares of company stock worth $2,662,515 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $227.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.96 and a 52 week high of $251.98. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The company had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRSK. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.00.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

