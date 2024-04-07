Verizon Communications’ (VZ) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.50.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $177.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.38%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 627.8% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.