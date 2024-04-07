Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIAV. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 438.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.09. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.77 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $159,342.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,322.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,937.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $159,342.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,322.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,093 shares of company stock valued at $319,841. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,288,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,558,000 after acquiring an additional 424,564 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 399.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,044,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 835,248 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $3,067,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 9.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,925,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,599 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

