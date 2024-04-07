Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Vicor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of VICR stock opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.43. Vicor has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $98.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). Vicor had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vicor news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,924.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $98,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $73,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at $197,924.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,999 shares of company stock valued at $184,990. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 77.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vicor by 51.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 51.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vicor by 109.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

