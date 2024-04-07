Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $34.38.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 1.77%. Equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

