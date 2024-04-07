Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.07% of Viper Energy worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 273.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after acquiring an additional 410,198 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,552,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 209,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 154,973 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 243,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 121,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 216,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 120,444 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNOM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Viper Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

VNOM traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,520. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.79. Viper Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $39.39.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.61 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 24.17%. Viper Energy’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Further Reading

