VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Roth Mkm from $14.50 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VTSI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of VirTra from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of VirTra from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

VirTra Stock Down 3.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VirTra

VTSI opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. VirTra has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $159.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of VirTra by 303.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of VirTra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of VirTra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of VirTra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of VirTra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

