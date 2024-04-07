Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VITL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vital Farms

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

In related news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $172,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,698,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,554,437.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Vital Farms news, Director Karl Khoury sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,317.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $172,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,698,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,554,437.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,737 shares of company stock worth $4,495,722. 30.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vital Farms by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vital Farms by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 107,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

Vital Farms stock opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.19. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $135.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.