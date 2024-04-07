Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys 4,471 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for 1.4% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $726,454,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,001,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,001.5% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,244,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,608,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,856. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.02. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.22 and a 1 year high of $165.75. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.