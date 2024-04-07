Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWC. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,629 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 742.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 48,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,720 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.29. 2,177,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,811. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.47. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $38.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

