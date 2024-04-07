Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Grows Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,960,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,044.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,228,000 after purchasing an additional 749,504 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 708,438 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE MCK traded up $3.96 on Friday, reaching $538.75. 311,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,436. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $352.34 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.68. The company has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.