Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $1.13 Million Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 24.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 96.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Axos Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $79,830.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 427,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,047,979.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $79,830.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 427,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,047,979.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $248,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Axos Financial stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 642,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,332. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $352.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.43 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

