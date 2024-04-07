Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,375 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,000. Target makes up 1.3% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kenfarb & CO. increased its stake in Target by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.04.

Target Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.77. 2,326,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.25. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.