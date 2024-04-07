Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Raises Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Gartner accounts for 1.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $2,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,396,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $2,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 638,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,396,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $6.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $470.36. 233,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $465.42 and its 200-day moving average is $427.37. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.