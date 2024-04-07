Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Raises Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RPD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 3,367.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Rapid7 by 117.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,489,500,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RPD. StockNews.com lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,665,206.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPD traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $48.76. The stock had a trading volume of 402,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,903. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.01. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.49 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.03.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

