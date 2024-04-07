Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 139 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 32,018.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 137,360 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VTWO traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.64. 2,702,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,872,055. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.54. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

