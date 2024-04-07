Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 23,604 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,604 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 817.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 41.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $34.31. 5,151,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,510,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.73. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

