Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,000. Entergy makes up 1.3% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Entergy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Entergy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.23. 1,874,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,196. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.73 and a 200-day moving average of $99.49. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $111.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

