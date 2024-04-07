Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Trims Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 486,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,299 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 92,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.44. The company had a trading volume of 717,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,980. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.34. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $26.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

