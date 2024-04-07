Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $5.01 on Friday, hitting $476.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,550,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,341,335. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.92 and a 52 week high of $483.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $466.91 and its 200 day moving average is $433.07. The company has a market cap of $381.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

