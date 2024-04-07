Wallington Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.9% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,293,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,271. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.70 and a 200-day moving average of $281.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

