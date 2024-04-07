Wallington Asset Management LLC Has $6.49 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wallington Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223,581 shares during the quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,673,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,572,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73. The firm has a market cap of $292.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $38.35.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.34.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

