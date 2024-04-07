Wallington Asset Management LLC Has $9.61 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.6% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,064,000 after buying an additional 694,430 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,364,000 after buying an additional 366,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,869,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,915,000 after purchasing an additional 828,022 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,204,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,844,600. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

