Wallington Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 2.2% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after acquiring an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,339,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,080,676,000 after acquiring an additional 104,424 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,792,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $903,485,000 after acquiring an additional 159,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,333,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $755,192,000 after acquiring an additional 58,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.80.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $408.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,849. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $393.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $419.20. The company has a market capitalization of $132.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

