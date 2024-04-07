Wallington Asset Management LLC Sells 5,090 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wallington Asset Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20,880.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,845,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,334.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,419 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $49.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,800,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,373. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.36.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

