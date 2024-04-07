Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC Raises Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,935,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 18.4% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $26,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 146,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 77,938 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 513,989 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 5,682,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,719,000 after buying an additional 647,885 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 421,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 77,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ET opened at $15.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $16.04.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.60%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

