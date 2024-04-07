Waters (NYSE:WAT) PT Raised to $340.00 at Evercore ISI

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Waters from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $298.67.

Waters stock opened at $335.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Waters has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $363.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.34.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 11,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 55.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

