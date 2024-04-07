Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on W. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wayfair from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.21.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $63.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 3.29. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,194,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,665.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,194,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,665.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $558,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,031,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,664 shares of company stock worth $5,107,127. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Wayfair by 2,236.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,067,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,583 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,042,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,004,000 after buying an additional 962,307 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,044,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $18,969,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 422.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 511,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,979,000 after acquiring an additional 413,592 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

