Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 0.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE WELL traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $91.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,202. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.49 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 381.26%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

