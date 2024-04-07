Weyerhaeuser’s (WY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NYSE:WY opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,609. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

