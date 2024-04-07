WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.0109 on Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $8.35 million and $813,379.89 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 48.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.25 or 0.00148895 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00016325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008340 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001317 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.