WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Performance
WYY stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.33.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WidePoint
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.