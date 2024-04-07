WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

WYY stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.33.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYY. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

