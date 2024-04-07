WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Upgraded at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Northland Securities currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WT. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.21.

Shares of WT opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21. WisdomTree has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $9.69.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $90.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg bought 303,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,223.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,172,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,044,433.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter worth $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

