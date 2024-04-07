Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.8% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 1.06% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,454,000 after buying an additional 49,937 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after purchasing an additional 32,412 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 224,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,671,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCV traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.54. The stock had a trading volume of 13,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,460. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.30. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $57.34 and a 1 year high of $72.64. The company has a market cap of $618.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

