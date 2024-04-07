Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Has $238,000 Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 91.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,691 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Allstate were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.82. The stock had a trading volume of 998,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,375. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $174.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.45.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.36) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.69.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

