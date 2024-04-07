Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Has $26.98 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2,175.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 85,069 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $26,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 6,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $334.69. 1,513,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,847. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.23 and a 12-month high of $340.83. The company has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

