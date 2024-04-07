Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 330.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE traded up $5.43 on Friday, hitting $412.54. 994,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,686. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $383.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.64. The stock has a market cap of $114.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.28.

View Our Latest Report on Deere & Company

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

