Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Invests $4.03 Million in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 145,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,000. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF comprises 1.2% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.01. 418,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,439. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $30.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34. The company has a market cap of $135.05 million and a P/E ratio of 25.79.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

